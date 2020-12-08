Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of DMC Global worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a PE ratio of -116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other DMC Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $796,016 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

