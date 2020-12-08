The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,993 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 208,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 835,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

