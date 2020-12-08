SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,659 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

