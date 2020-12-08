SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $139,000 in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,328 shares of company stock worth $4,442,691 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.