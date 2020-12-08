The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of The ODP worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. UBS Group AG increased its position in The ODP by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,887 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The ODP by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in The ODP by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,400 shares in the last quarter.

The ODP stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

