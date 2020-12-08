The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,443 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Colony Capital worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLNY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

