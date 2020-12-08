American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWD opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

