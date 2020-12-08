The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 675,007 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 168,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

