The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Knowles were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -450.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

