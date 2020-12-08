Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

