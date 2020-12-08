Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,841 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,245 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

