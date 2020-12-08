The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Core-Mark worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at $7,702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Core-Mark by 61.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 72,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORE. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

