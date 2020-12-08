SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

