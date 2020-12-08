The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $219,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

