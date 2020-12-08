SG Americas Securities LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 863.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Cosan stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.28. Cosan Limited has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.