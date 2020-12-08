The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $756,000 Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

