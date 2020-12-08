The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,417,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,217,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Sunday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

JAMF opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

