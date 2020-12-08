Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

WOR stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $93,080.25. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

