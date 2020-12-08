South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in South State by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in South State by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in South State by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,570 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $329,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,864 shares of company stock worth $2,990,005. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.