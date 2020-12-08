TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

