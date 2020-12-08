SG Americas Securities LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Repligen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,964. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of RGEN opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $212.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

