SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $374.06 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.15 and a fifty-two week high of $414.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.20.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.