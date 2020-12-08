The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $754,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

