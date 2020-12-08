SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,715 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

