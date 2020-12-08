SG Americas Securities LLC Has $139,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after acquiring an additional 610,988 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

