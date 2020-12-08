SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,269,450 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

