LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $459,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.