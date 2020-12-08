SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,389 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

