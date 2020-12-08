Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tucows during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tucows by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tucows by 446.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 108.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tucows news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $473,390. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $827.27 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

