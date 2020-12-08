Aperio Group LLC Purchases 3,947 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:WBT opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

