Aperio Group LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,426,670. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

