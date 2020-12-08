Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 20,919 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

LIT stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

