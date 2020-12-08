Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.04% of Artesian Resources worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $359.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

