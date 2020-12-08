GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of GoPro worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

GoPro stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

