Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.