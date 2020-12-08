Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 20,331 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,753,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,967.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 271,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

