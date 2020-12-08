Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 208,262 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

EFSC opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,023 shares of company stock worth $2,051,541. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

