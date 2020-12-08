Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $3.42 Million in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the second quarter worth $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $180,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPYU shares. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

