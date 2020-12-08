Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,604 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

