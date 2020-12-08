Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,314 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 52,515 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in CGI by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CGI by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394,957 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in CGI by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CGI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.02.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

