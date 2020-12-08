Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,082 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.13% of UFP Technologies worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 387.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4,873.5% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $316,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPT opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.