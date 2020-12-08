Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,275 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

