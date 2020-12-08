Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $1.32. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,656,897 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of £1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.