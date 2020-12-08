Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 15.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 222,095 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 323.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

