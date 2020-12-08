Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 7,709,901 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

