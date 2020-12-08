Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of HNI worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HNI by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HNI by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,008 shares of company stock worth $4,269,921. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

