Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.61 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 297,676 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Olin worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olin by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Olin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Olin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 330,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Olin by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

