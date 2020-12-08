Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.30

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.30 and traded as low as $100.00. Celtic plc (CCP.L) shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00.

Celtic plc (CCP.L) Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising and Multimedia, and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

