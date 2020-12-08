Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.95

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $8.53. Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 78,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £736,127.03 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19.

About Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.