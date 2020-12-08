BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.52. BAB shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 6.09%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

